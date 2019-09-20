Perryman will be utilized "much more" Sunday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Perryman has yet to play a defensive snap through two weeks, so by default the linebacker likely has to be on the field "more". What this means for Thomas Davis though is the true question mark considering the veteran linebacker currently leads the NFL in tackles. Jatavis Brown (ankle) is also expected to make his 2019 debut, complicating the potential playing time for both Perryman and Kyzir White, considering the latter has quieted asserted some fantasy value (16 tackles) in deep IDP leagues.