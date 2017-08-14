Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Injures ankle Sunday
Perryman suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's preseason game and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
The severity of the injury remains somewhat unclear. Perryman likely will use the next several days to meet with doctors and the team's medical staff to determine if he'll need surgery. As for now, it's wait and see.
