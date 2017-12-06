Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Jumps on fourth quarter fumble
Perryman had three tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Perryman has been effective since being activated from injured reserve after recovering from an ankle injury. He has 25 tackles in four games since then, and he played a season-high 57 defensive snaps Sunday.
