Perryman tallied four tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.

The fourth-year linebacker didn't do much in this contest as the Chiefs used a plethora of movement in and around the line of scrimmage to force their opposition to run from sideline to sideline. Perryman did leave the game at one point with what appeared to be a lower back injury, but the 24-year-old did manage to return to the game. Perryman's much maligned injury history makes him a risky IDP option at best, but he'll have a fantastic matchup against the Bills in Week 2.

