Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Just four tackles in loss
Perryman tallied four tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.
The fourth-year linebacker didn't do much in this contest as the Chiefs used a plethora of movement in and around the line of scrimmage to force their opposition to run from sideline to sideline. Perryman did leave the game at one point with what appeared to be a lower back injury, but the 24-year-old did manage to return to the game. Perryman's much maligned injury history makes him a risky IDP option at best, but he'll have a fantastic matchup against the Bills in Week 2.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Good to go Sunday vs. Raiders•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Expects to play Week 17•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Could suit up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Ruled out Week 16•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Week-to-week with hamstring strain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...