Perryman recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

An injury to Hayes Pullard (neck) forced Perryman to start as the middle linebacker in his first game back since preseason ankle surgery, and the third-year linebacker promptly led the team in tackles. What's more, the Chargers' defense managed to keep star Jaguars running back, Leonard Fournette, in check thanks in large part to Perryman's efforts patrolling the middle of the field. It'll be interesting to see if Perryman will continue to start at the middle linebacker spot given Sunday's performance. While Pullard had played well in the role up until this point, Perryman was projected as the starting middle linebacker in the preseason before the injury occurred, and seemed to play well enough to warrant considerations once again for the spot once again.