Perryman (groin) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.

The veteran linebacker returned to practice in a limited fashion this week after sustaining a groin injury in the Chargers' Week 11 win over the Bengals, but his doubtful designation implies that he'll likely miss his third consecutive game Sunday. With Perryman expected to be sidelined in Week 14, Troy Dye or Nick Niemann will likely serve as one of the Chargers' starting inside linebackers.