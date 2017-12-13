Perryman (abdomen) was limited in practice Tuesday.

Perryman logged 39 defensive snaps and recorded nine tackles in Sunday's win over the Redskins, but he appeared to also have suffered an abdominal injury in the contest. Look for more details to emerge as the week goes on, with Jatavis Brown likely to see increased reps should Perryman be sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop