Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Limited in practice Tuesday
Perryman (abdomen) was limited in practice Tuesday.
Perryman logged 39 defensive snaps and recorded nine tackles in Sunday's win over the Redskins, but he appeared to also have suffered an abdominal injury in the contest. Look for more details to emerge as the week goes on, with Jatavis Brown likely to see increased reps should Perryman be sidelined.
