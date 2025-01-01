Perryman (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Perryman was unable to play in the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Patriots due to a groin injury that he aggravated in Week 16 against the Broncos. He'll have two more chances this week to upgrade his practice participation ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raiders. Troy Dye would be in line to see more snaps at inside linebacker alongside starter Daiyan Henley if Perryman was not cleared to play in Week 18.