Perry agreed to sign a one-year, $3 million deal with the Chargers on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Perryman will re-join the team which he played for during the first six seasons of his career. The 31-year-old popped in his first season after leaving the Chargers, tallying a career-high 154 tackles en route to his first career Pro Bowl campaign with the Raiders in 2021. His production came back down to earth over each of the last two seasons, as he tallied 83 tackles with the Raiders in 2021 before logging 76 tackles with the Texans in 2023. The 5-foot-11 inside linebacker also appeared in just 12 regular-season games during each of his past two campaigns. Perryman should provide a solid veteran presence for the Chargers, as the team currently includes two rather unproven inside linebackers in Nick Niemann and Daiyan Henley.