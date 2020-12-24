Perryman (back) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Perryman received his third and fourth starts of the 2020 campaign in consecutive appearances Weeks 11 and 12, after being inserted into a starting role just twice over his first nine appearances of the season. The 28-year-old has since proceeded to miss three consecutive games with a back injury, but he's now trending towards a Week 16 return for a home matchup against Denver.

