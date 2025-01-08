Perryman (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Perryman was sidelined for six of the Chargers' last seven games of the regular season due to a groin injury, but his full participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that he is trending towards playing in Saturday's AFC wild-card clash against the Texans. In the 10 games prior to his injury, Perryman logged 54 tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks.
