Perryman (knee) participated in 11-on-11 drills Thursday but is still limited, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Perryman sustained an LCL injury that kept him sidelined in the final seven games of the 2018 season. The 25-year-old -- as of May 21 -- isn't back to 100 percent, but is expected to be fully healthy for training camp come late July. The news that Perryman participated in 11-on-11 drills Thursday and appears to progressing bodes well for his 2018 workload, considering he's likely to be the starting middle linebacker for the Chargers when healthy.

