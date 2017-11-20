Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Nearly leads team in tackles
Perryman picked up five tackles (three solo) in the 54-24 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Perryman got a second straight start with Hayes Pullard (neck) still on the mend and nearly led the team in tackles for the second straight week. However, the middle linebacker was about the only Chargers defender to not register a turnover, as the defense as a whole tormented rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman. With a short week thanks to a Thanksgiving afternoon matchup against the Cowboys, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Perryman start for a third consecutive week.
