Perryman picked up nine tackles (five solo) in the 30-13 win over the Redskins on Sunday.

Perryman has certainly been inconsistent since being activated from injured reserve in Week 10, recording 26 tackles combined in Weeks 10, 12 and 14, while just eight tackles in Weeks 11 and 13. There's probably better options available in most IDP leagues, but Perryman certainly has the potential to make an impact each and every week.