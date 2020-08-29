Perryman has been passed over in the starting lineup by Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The former name was relatively expected as Tranquill's versatility in coverage always made him a better ideal outside linebacker compared to Perryman. Murray's status as a first-round pick hinted at the possibility of the veteran linebacker moving to a depth role, but at least during the early stages of training camp Perryman was acting as the No. 1 middle linebacker. Evidently the Chargers were simply taking it easy with their 2020 first-round pick particularly with Murray still recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to leave the NFL Combine back in February, but it's clear now that Murray is the expected three-down middle linebacker. Where that leaves Perryman remains to be seen although given the 27-year-old has never made it through a full season healthy, this change isn't exactly shocking.