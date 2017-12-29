Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Officially listed as questionable
Perryman (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Despite the questionable tag, there's growing optimism that Perryman will ultimately be cleared to play. His potential availability would be a great development for the prospects of the Chargers' weak run defense.
