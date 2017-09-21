Chargers' Denzel Perryman: On schedule in recovery
Perryman (ankle) is currently on schedule in his recovery from ankle surgery, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Head coach Anthony Lynn added that Perryman "may be ahead of schedule." The 23-year-old still has a long way to go in his recovery from mid-August ankle surgery, but if all goes well he could potentially be designated to return off injured reserve following Week 8.
