Chargers' Denzel Perryman: On tap for Week 10 return
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that he expects Perryman (ankle) to be activated from the Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return list in advance of Los Angeles' Week 10 game against Jacksonville, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports
Perryman resumed practicing about two weeks ago and looks as though he's progressing as the Chargers anticipated upon undergoing left ankle surgery in mid-August. Lynn said that it's "safe to say" that Perryman would step back into a staring role once healthy, which could put in on the radar in deeper IDP settings immediately. Over 12 games in 2016, Perryman registered 72 tackles to go with two sacks and an interception.
