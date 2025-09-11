Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Opens week with DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perryman (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Perryman suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Chiefs, which limited him to just eight defensive snaps and zero tackles. Perryman is a longshot to play against the Raiders on Monday, but a return to practice this week would give him a chance to play Week 2. Troy Dye will likely start alongside Daiyan Henley at inside linebacker if Perryman is in fact ruled out.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Week-to-week with high-ankle sprain•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Won't return vs. KC•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Has charges dropped•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Arrested Friday•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Back at practice•