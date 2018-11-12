Perryman (knee/hamstring) will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with an LCL injury in his knee as well as a hamstring injury that likely requires surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is rough development for one of the top teams in the AFC, as Perryman started all nine games at middle linebacker before getting his foot caught in the turf during Sunday's victory over Oakland. The fourth-year linebacker is now looking at a three-to-four month recovery timeline and has a good shot of being ready to go for the start of OTAs in April. Meanwhile, the Chargers will need a number of linebackers to step up in Perryman's absence as the team prepares for a potential playoff push this offseason. With Kyzir White (knee) already on injured reserve, the Chargers figure to move Jatavis Brown to the middle while a combination of Uchenna Nwosu, Kyle Emanuel and Hayes Pullard fills in at outside linebacker.