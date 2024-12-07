Perryman (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Perryman was limited in practice all week due to a groin injury, and after initially being listed as doubtful, he has now been ruled out for Sunday's contest. It'll be Perryman's third straight game he'll be sidelined for due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Bengals, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 15. Junior Colson (ankle) and Troy Dye are the top candidates to start at inside linebacker Sunday alongside Daiyan Henley due to Perryman's injury.