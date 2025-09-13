Perryman (ankle) won't play in the Chargers' matchup against the Raiders on Monday night.

The veteran inside linebacker was unable to practice all week after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Chiefs, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined again Monday. Perryman is an integral part of Los Angeles' defense, recording 55 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over 11 contests in 2024. Troy Dye is expected to see increased defensive work as a rotational inside linebacker while Perryman is out in Week 2.