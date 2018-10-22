Perryman tallied eight combined tackles and an interception during Sunday's 20-19 win against Tennessee.

Perryman took advantage of a Melvin Ingram-deflected pass to register a crucial red-zone interception just before the half-time whistle, helping to keep Tennessee at a 10-6 deficit heading into the locker room. It was the first red-zone pick committed in 48 career games for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, and Perryman's second interception across four years as a pro. Following a bye, Perryman and the Chargers linebacking corps will be tasked with holding down a Seahawks rushing attack that ranks among the top 10 teams in the NFL with 127.8 yards per game.

