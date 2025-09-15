Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers placed Perryman (ankle) on injured reserve Monday.
Perryman suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Chiefs. The recovery timeline is 4-to-6 weeks, and an IR stint means that the veteran linebacker will be forced to miss at least four games, which makes Week 6 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 12. Troy Dye is expected to start alongside Daiyan Henley at inside linebacker for as long as Perryman is sidelined.
