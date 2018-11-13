Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Placed on injured reserve
Perryman (knee/hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Four years, four different seasons in which Perryman failed to play a full 16-game season. Fluke injuries have certainly played their part in the past two seasons, including the latest season-ending ailment, an LCK injury which is expected to require surgery. That lack of durability could be potentially troublesome this offseason, as the Chargers will have to make a decision whether to re-sign their 2015 second-round pick or let the talented but oft-injured linebacker seek a different suitor come the summer. While that question will remain unanswered for a number of months, it's obvious as to who benefits the most from Perryman's unfortunate injury - Jatavis Brown, who registered a team-high 11 tackles in the win Sunday over the Raiders. The second-year linebacker had fallen out of favor with the Chargers coaching staff earlier this season, but injuries have depleted the depth to the point where Brown represents the only reliable option at middle linebacker. As a result, Brown should be a must-add in nearly all IDP formats, and the likes of Adrian Phillips and Hayes Pullard could also see a slight rise in counting stats as well based on a likely increase in snaps.
