Perryman (knee) played 24 snaps in the preseason loss Saturday to the Seahawks.

This all but confirms Perryman will be ready to go Week 1. The middle linebacker signed a two-year deal in the offseason to rejoin the Chargers and figures to be a solid IDP option when on the field, but he's played in just 42 of 64 games since being drafted and could wind up coming off the field in lieu of Kyzir White (knee) and Jatavis Brown in obvious passing situations, limiting his fantasy upside.

