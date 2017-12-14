Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Practices in full Wednesday
Perryman (abdomen) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Perryman injured his midsection during Sunday's win over the Redskins, but a full practice has him on track to play Saturday against the Chiefs. The 2015 second-round pick has 34 tackles since coming off of injured reserve in Week 10.
