Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Questionable but still on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perryman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Perryman would first have to be activated from injured reserve in order to have a chance to suit up Sunday. He's working his way back from a high-ankle sprain suffered in the season opener against the Chiefs.
