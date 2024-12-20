Perryman (groin) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos.
The starting inside linebacker missed the last four games with a groin issue before returning for Thursday night's divisional matchup. He made one solo tackle before exiting. Troy Dye saw extended action in Perryman's place the last three games, making 29 tackles (15 solo) over those contests.
