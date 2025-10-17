Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Questionable to return vs. Indy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perryman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Perryman was a full participant in practice all week, but he would have to be reinstated from injured reserve in order to be cleared to play Sunday. The 2015 second-rounder has been sidelined for the Chargers' last five games due to an ankle injury that he sustained during Week 1 against the Chiefs.
