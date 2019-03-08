Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Re-signs with Chargers
Perryman (knee) is signing a two-year contract with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 2015 second-round pick was previously scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and would've been one of the top inside linebackers on the market. Perryman has missed 22 games in four NFL seasons, but he's never struggled to make an impact when healthy, averaging 5.4 tackles per game while doing solid work in coverage. He should be healthy for training camp after suffering a season-ending LCL injury in Week 10 of 2018.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Can hit free agency•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Out for season•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Picks up first interception of season•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Tallies eight tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...