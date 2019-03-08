Perryman (knee) is signing a two-year contract with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2015 second-round pick was previously scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and would've been one of the top inside linebackers on the market. Perryman has missed 22 games in four NFL seasons, but he's never struggled to make an impact when healthy, averaging 5.4 tackles per game while doing solid work in coverage. He should be healthy for training camp after suffering a season-ending LCL injury in Week 10 of 2018.

