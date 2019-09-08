Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Ready to rock
Perryman (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Colts.
Perryman was a new addition to the team's injury report Friday, and he has overcome the issue in time for the season opener. The 25-year-old will work as the team's starting middle linebacker, looking to build off of last year's performance where he averaged 5.7 tackles per game.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Plays in preseason contest•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Making progress in recovery•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Expected back for training camp•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Re-signs with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Can hit free agency•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...