Perryman (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Colts.

Perryman was a new addition to the team's injury report Friday, and he has overcome the issue in time for the season opener. The 25-year-old will work as the team's starting middle linebacker, looking to build off of last year's performance where he averaged 5.7 tackles per game.

