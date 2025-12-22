Perryman received a two-game suspension from the NFL on Tuesday for "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players," Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Perryman's suspension stems from a Week 16 hit on Cowboys wideout Ryan Flournoy, during which he was flagged for unnecessary roughness after delivering a forcible blow to the helmet while the latter was on the ground, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 33-year-old linebacker will now miss the Chargers' final two regular-season games. He appeared in 10 contests this season, recording 47 total tackles and three passes defensed. While Perryman is sidelined, Troy Dye may have a larger role with the Chargers' first-team defense.