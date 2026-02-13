Perryman concluded the 2025 regular season with 47 tackles (30 solo) and three pass breakups in 10 appearances.

The inside linebacker missed five games with an ankle injury and two more due to a suspension stemming from a Week 16 hit on Cowboys receiver Ryan Flournoy. Perryman did start all 10 games he played in as well as the Chargers' playoff matchup with the Patriots. The veteran has played on one-year deals for each of the last three seasons, and he is set to become a free agent again.