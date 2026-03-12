Perryman and the Chargers agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Perryman will return to the Chargers for a third consecutive season (and ninth campaign since being drafted by the team in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft). He saw his production dip in 2025, finishing with 47 tackles (30 solo) and three pass defenses across 10 regular-season games. He missed seven games last season, five of which were due to an ankle injury and two more because of a suspension. Perryman's best days are behind him, but he'll fortify the Chargers' depth at inside linebacker behind projected starters Troy Dye and Daiyan Henley.