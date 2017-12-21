Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Ruled out Week 16
Perryman (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16's game against the Jets, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.
Perryman was carted off the field Saturday after suffering a tendon strain. The Chargers playoff hopes are up in the air at this point, so the linebacker's return to action could possibly depend on Los Angeles extending its season into January. Jatavis Brown is next in line to fill in at outside linebacker but was limited at practice Wednesday due to an abdomen injury.
