The Chargers placed Perryman (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.

It's not yet clear what type of issue Perryman is dealing with, but he'll need to sit out at least the first four games of the regular season. The veteran linebacker started all 10 of the regular-season games in which he appeared and Los Angeles' sole postseason contest last year, and he has been slated for a big role again during the upcoming campaign. During Perryman's absence, Troy Dye is likely to step into a bigger role at linebacker.