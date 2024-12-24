Perryman (groin) didn't practice Thursday.
Perryman is in danger of missing his fifth game in the past three weeks as he is still dealing with a groin injury suffered during the team's Week 16 win over the Broncos. If he ends up being unable to play in Saturday's game against the Patriots, Troy Dye would likely start at linebacker in his place.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Will play against Denver•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Estimated as limited Monday•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Inactive Sunday•