Perryman (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raiders.

Perryman hurt his knee during this past Sunday's win over the Packers and was unable to practice all week. He appears to be a true game-time decision against a threatening Raiders' run game that features rookie Josh Jacobs. If Perryman is unable to play, Drue Tranquill figures to start at middle linebacker with Kyzir White experiencing an increase in his reserve role.

