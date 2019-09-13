Play

Perryman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions.

Perryman dealt with this ankle injury before the season opener but was ultimately active at game time, although he only played one special-teams snap so it was clear he was still battling it. The fifth-year pro was a limited participant in practice all week, but the Chargers may exercise more caution this time around. If he's inactive at game time, expect Kyzir White to fill in at middle linebacker.

