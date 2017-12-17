Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Suffers hamstring injury
Perryman is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Chiefs due to hamstring injury, BJ Kessel of the Chiefs official site reports.
Perryman was removed in the first half of the game. More information is expected following the game.
