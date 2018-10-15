Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Tallies eight tackles
Perryman registered eight tackles (two solo) in the 38-14 win over the Browns on Sunday.
So long as Perryman continues to stay healthy, he's a guaranteed source of production, as the fourth-year linebacker has registered at least six tackles in four of the six games this year. Against a plodding Titans offense, Perryman should be in line for another favorable stat line next week.
