Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Ties for team lead in tackles
Perryman tallied seven tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 28-6 win over the Cowboys.
The middle linebacker stifled the Cowboys vaunted rushing attack, combining with two safeties to tie for a team lead in tackles. While Perryman hasn't posted gaudy tackle numbers since his return to the field in Week 10, he's been a fairly reliable presence for IDP owners, totaling 22 tackles over the course of the last three weeks.
