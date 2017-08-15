Play

Perryman (ankle) underwent surgery Tuesday and is expected to be out 8-to-10 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Perryman tore a ligament in his left ankle during the Chargers' preseason opener Sunday. He wasn't initially expected to need surgery, which is why his initial timetable for a return was originally 4-to-6 weeks. With Perryman out, Nigel Harris and Korey Toomer are the likeliest candidates to fill the starting role next to Jatavis Brown.

