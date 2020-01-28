Perryman posted 68 tackles (50 solo), one interception and one forced fumble over 14 games of the 2019 season.

It was the first time since Perryman's rookie campaign the linebacker played in 14 or more games, however the 27-year-old was essentially a two-down player for much of the season, playing the fewest snaps per-game of his career. With the emergence of Kyzir White and Drue Tranquill towards the latter half of the 2019 season and the expected return of veteran Thomas Davis, it's entirely possible Perryman could become a cap casualty after signing a two-year deal last offseason. Even still, the once promising linebacker has clearly fallen out favor with the Chargers and isn't expected to be a major IDP commodity based on his limited playing time.