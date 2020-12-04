Perryman (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
While X-rays on Monday didn't reveal any significant damage, Perryman was unable to practice this week and likely will miss his first game this season. Nick Vigil should start at middle linebacker in his place. The Chargers will need to elevate players from the practice squad to add depth to the second level.
