Perryman (back) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus Falcons.
Perryman is expected to miss a second straight game, affording Nick Vigil another start at middle linebacker. However, Perryman did practice in a limited fashion for the final two sessions of the week, providing a chance to return for next Thursday's game against the Falcons.
