Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Week-to-week with hamstring strain
The MRI that Perryman (hamstring) underwent Sunday confirmed that the linebacker is dealing with a tendon strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. He's considered week-to-week with the injury.
Perryman, who exited Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs early with the hamstring issue, will almost certainly miss the Week 16 game against the Jets and could be shut down for the remainder of the regular season. In the event Perryman is held out for any length of time, Jatavis Brown would be the top candidate to replace him in the starting lineup.
