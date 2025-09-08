Perryman is considered week-to-week due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered during the Chargers' 27-21 win over the Chiefs on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Perryman played just eight snaps on defense and did not show up in the box score otherwise before the injury. Rapoport relays that a high-ankle sprain typically carries a 4-to-6 week timetable to return. That likely means that Perryman won't play Week 2 against the Raiders on Monday, Sept. 15, and the 2015 second-rounder is a candidate for a stint on injured reserve, which would force him to sit for at least four games while opening a spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster. Troy Dye ended up playing 33 defensive snaps Friday and is the top candidate to start at inside linebacker alongside Daiyan Henley for as long as Perryman is sidelined.