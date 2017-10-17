Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Will begin practicing
Perryman (ankle) is on track to practice this week, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Perryman is at the front end of the original 8-10 week recovery timetable, but due to the Chargers Week 9 bye, he cannot come off injured reserve until the team's Week 10 game against the Patriots. The 23-year-old can still return to practice this week per the IR-return rules, and will likely ease in to help avoid any setbacks.
